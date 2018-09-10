As students and teachers at Stayner Collegiate settle into their routine, this school year is slightly out of the ordinary. For the first time ever, the high school includes grades 7 and 8.

“I thought it was going to be a new adventure as I was preparing grade sixes to transition into grade seven,” said teacher Janet Matthews. “I kept saying to them they are pioneers, you are blazing the trail for other future school that will become 7-12 in our area.”

The Simcoe County District School Board started preparing for the transition after an accommodation review was completed two years ago. The board decided to close Byng Public School and transfer grades 7 and 8 students from Clearview Meadows to Stayner Collegiate.

The high school now has more than 400 students.

The grade 7 and 8 students are fully integrated into the high school with a common lunch hour and schedule.

“I feel there is more time to do stuff when before it was more rushed,” said grade 7 student Luke Lightheart.

Workshops were held last year to help ease the transition for students.

“Relationships are the basis of students feeling comfortable and excelling at school,” said Principal Mark Keaton. “If you take time to get those relationships in place, they will feel comfortable and if they are comfortable good things will happen.”

A similar transition is planned Elmvale for next year.