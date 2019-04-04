

CTV Barrie





After two years of hard work, and millions of dollars spent in renovations, Elmvale District High School is ready to move on to its next phase as a grade 7 to 12 school.

Grade 6 and 7 students from neighbouring Huronia Elementary School toured the high school on Thursday, and some were in awe during orientation.

“It’s kind of like, oh, we’re going into high school, and then the other part of us is like, eek, I don’t really know about this yet,” said grade 6 student, Hannah Cooper.

Elmvale District is the second in our region to transform into a grade 7 to 12 school. Stayner was the first.

The school underwent a massive $11.3-million renovation, building a new hall, gym, cafeteria, and classrooms to accommodate the extra students.

“It was a traditional school from the 50s, and it was certainly looking for an upgrade, and it’s certainly breathing new life into our school,” said Vice Principal Hillary Glass.

About 150 new kids will start in the fall, bringing the student body to nearly 600.

The new students will also need new teachers. The school plans to add four more to the four recently hired. Qualified elementary teachers are invited to an open house on April 17.