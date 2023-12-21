BARRIE
Barrie

    • GPS tracking leads to charges for two 22-year-olds in corvette theft investigation

    GPS helped track down a stolen Corvette in Caledon, Fri., Dec. 13, 2023 (Source: OPP) GPS helped track down a stolen Corvette in Caledon, Fri., Dec. 13, 2023 (Source: OPP)

    A stolen Corvette was relocated thanks to GPS technology.

    On Friday, a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette was tracked via GPS to a residence on McLaughlin Road at Boston Mills in the Town of Caledon.

    The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the stolen Corvette and a 2019 GMC Sierra, which had a suspected false vehicle identification number (VIN).

    As a result, two 22-year-olds from Caledon were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The estimated value of property recovered was $180,000.

    Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville next month to answer to the charges

