Senators spent Saturday dissecting the government's back to work legislation that could end weeks of rotating strikes at Canada Post.



The Senate quickly passed the first two readings of Bill 89, but will break for the weekend before a third reading and will be back Monday. Senator Yuen Pau Woo says the Senate has received a lot of information since Friday night into Saturday morning.



“It's a lot to take in,” said the Senator. “Rushing to third reading tonight would not do justice to the sober second thought that the Senate should be giving to this bill.”



If, and when the bill receives royal assent, Canada Post employees will be forced back on the job the next day. CUPW has fifty thousand members, and the union vows to take the government to court over the new bill.



The worker's month-long rotating strikes have caused massive backlogs of unsorted mail and packages. Many businesses have had online sales affected by the rotating strikes.



“I’ve definitely been affected by the strike,” said a gentleman shopping at Canadian Tire. “I notice that my packages took much longer than I had hoped for to arrive.”



Canada Post says the backlog of mail and packages could take them weeks, possibly into the new year to clear.



Some businesses that don't rely at all on the internet say they've been busier of late. Matt McCartie with Ideal Hobbies says their online presence is small.



“We do a bit of mail order,” said McCartie. “But for most of it we prefer that face to face interaction with our customers. We saw a lot more people coming through the door just to feel things out (and) getting ideas for Christmas that we normally wouldn't have seen.”



If Bill 89 is passed, a mediator-arbitrator would be appointed to help Canada Post and the union try and reach an agreement. If unsuccessful, a binding arbitration would begin.

CUPW members are demanding better pay for both suburban and rural carriers as well as guaranteed hours and job security.