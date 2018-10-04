

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





An Ontario government committee is asking for emails and records from former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne and several of her cabinet ministers.

Premier Doug Ford announced the committee last month, days after his finance minister said Ontario was running $15-billion deficit.

The select committee wants documents relating to the previous government's Fair Hydro plan and accounting practices for two provincial pension funds.

Both items were at the heart of a dispute with the province's attorney general.

The new Progressive Conservative government has adopted the attorney general's accounting recommendations.

It says an independent commission found greater deficits under the Liberals than had been reported.