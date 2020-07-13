BARRIE, ONT. -- The federal government has come through with a chunk of money that would be transformational for transit in Barrie.

"Today's investments will improve the accessibility and reliability of bus services in Barrie," said the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade.

The government is investing $16.4 million into a new transit hub at the Allandale GO Station, a new connection hub downtown, bus stops and platforms, and additional bicycle parking.

The bulk of the money will be put towards replacing ageing city buses with 30 new, low-floor, accessible buses.

The province and city each pledged more than $10 million to this plan last year.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said he's thrilled to be able to link to different modes of transportation all under one roof.

"This combined federal, provincial and municipal investment in Barrie will offer our community updated and more accessible buses, and the new transit hub will ensure a better connected and integrated city. It will improve the ability of residents to travel and get to work, make connections and provide more active transportation options as our city grows," said Lehman.

The new Allandale Transit Hub was supposed to be completed by early next year, but with the design still in the works, the new timeline is likely to be late 2022 or early 2023.