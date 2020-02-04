BARRIE -- Another day, another walkout.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) hit the picket lines on Tuesday in a bid to increase the pressure on the Ford government to get back to the bargaining table.

This is the second province-wide strike for the OECTA.

Contract talks with the government on Monday resulted in no deal and no future negotiations scheduled.

"The cuts that have been proposed are reckless. They are disenfranchising students and creating a mockery of a system that we fought hard to maintain," said Allyn Janicki, Muskoka Catholic Teachers President.

"It's a small sacrifice for my kids to pay to have a good society where people get paid well, they get good benefits, and maybe my kids can be a teacher one day," said one parent trying to find ways to entertain his children.

Meanwhile, unions representing both elementary and high school teachers, DECEs, ECEs, and support staff continue to participate in rotating one-day strikes at boards across Ontario.

On Wednesday, Simcoe County District School Board elementary schools will be closed to students, including Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate School Board. This also affects grade 7 and 8 students at Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute.

The unions plan for elementary schools to be closed right across the province on Thursday.

The main issues remain to be class sizes, proper staffing for kindergarten classes, and fewer e-learning courses, while the province maintains the sticking point comes down to dollars and cents.

"We are hopeful that we will resume talks, but as I understand, the mediator has yet to reach out for further dates," said Janicki.

All four major teachers' unions have been without a contract since August 31.