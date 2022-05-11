Good Samaritans save Muskoka home from fire by shuttling water from lake

Contractors teamed up with some neighbours to forge a 'bucket brigade' to save a Gravenhurst home from fire.

Gravenhurst Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Clapp told CTV News the contractors were working across the lake and called 911 after noticing smoke at the Morrison Lake property.

He said they went to the residence to investigate and slowed the fire's progression, with the help of some neighbours, by shuttling buckets of water from the lake, "saving the building."

No one was home at the time.

Fire crews believe the fire to be an electrical fault in the water system that serves the property.

"The fire started around the exposed water line and spread outward from there. Towards the residence and into the adjacent forested area," Clapp explained.

There was no damage to any nearby structures.