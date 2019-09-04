

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are calling two people Good Samaritans after they restrained a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in Bradford.

Police say that on Tuesday around noon they received reports of an SUV striking a person and several parked vehicles in a parking lot on Holland Street West before attempting to drive off.

Two witnesses are credited with boxing in the driver and physically preventing him from leaving while waiting for police.

The 29-year-old New Lowell man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, while his 30-year-old passenger faces assault and drug possession charges.

The pedestrian was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police say they "are grateful to the two citizens who intervened and assisted in the apprehension of these suspects."