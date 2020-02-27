BARRIE -- A Good Samaritan trying to help a motorist found themselves pinned between two vehicles according to police.

South Simcoe Police say a three-vehicle crash occurred along 9th and 10th Side Line just after 5 p.m.

One of the injured people involved in the crash stopped to help a motorist stuck in the snow and got pinned between two vehicles when a third vehicle collided with the stopped vehicles.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

10th Sideroad between 9th and 10th Line are closed due to the crash.