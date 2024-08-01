Good Samaritan saves submerged car's driver

A driver is lucky to be alive after their car dove into Georgian Bay.

Police say they received a call at 6 p.m. Wednesday that a car had driven off a wharf into the chilly waters of Georgian Bay.

As the car submerged, a bystander jumped into the water to assist.

Several other bystanders jumped in to help. After several attempts to break the window, they were finally able to break the glass.

The lone driver was pulled from the vehicle and brought to shore.

The 78-year-old driver was seen by paramedics and deemed to have no injuries.

The Good Samaritan was also uninjured.

The Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.