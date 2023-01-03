Good Samaritan robbed at knife-point during carjacking

Provincial police warn residents and motorists in the Town of Caledon to be on the lookout for a group of men using the ruse of a broken-down vehicle to rob people.

Police say on Monday night, a motorist stopped to help a stranded driver on Olde Base Line Road and was robbed at knife-point by two men while a third man acted as a lookout.

The suspects are described as three Black men, all with a medium build and wearing all black.

Police say the victim was not injured in the confrontation, but his blue 2018 Audi S5L sedan was stolen.

The suspects are believed to have used an older model black Honda Civic as a stranded vehicle.

The OPP urges residents and motorists to be cautious if they stop and assist a motorist and report any suspicious activity to the police.