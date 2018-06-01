

Two people are lucky to be alive after their inflatable dingy took on water and capsized on Georgian Bay.

The vessel started taking on water in the Owen Sound Harbour on Thursday, at around 7 p.m. A Good Samaritan managed to help the pair make it back to the harbour wall by tossing them a rope.

A 28-year old man from Arran-Elderslie, Ont. and a 31-year old female from Tillsonburg were transported to hospital after suffering from hypothermia.

Although air temperatures may be warm, police warn water temperatures remain very cold this time of year.

Officials hope this incident serves as a reminder to always wear a life-jacket when out in open water.

Boating fatalities reached an eight-year high on OPP-patrolled waterways in 2017, with 31 people dying.