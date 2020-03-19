BARRIE -- Are you looking for some good news these days?

The countdown to spring is officially on. It arrives at exactly 11:50 tonight, and according to Environment Canada, we are in for a warmer than usual spring and summer.

CTV's Weather Specialist KC Colby says Simcoe County can expect a thunderstorm to ring in the season tonight with a mix of clouds, sun and showers for Friday with a spring-like high of 12 C.

However, the season takes a bit of a chilly turn on the weekend as daytime highs dip to minus 2 with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.