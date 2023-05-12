Golfers tee off to raise funds, awareness for children living with a speech disorder

Sixty golfers teed off at Bear Creek Golf Club Friday for a special tournament to raise money and awareness for children living with a speech disorder.

Apraxia is a motor speech disorder that stems from a disconnect between the brain and the muscles around a person's mouth, making it extremely difficult to communicate effectively.

The Golf for Apraxia Tournament was held at the course in Utopia, complete with a silent auction and variety of prizes.

Tournament organizer Jennifer O'Brien hopes the event helps educate and inform.

"Apraxia is not a dirty word, it's something that we should talk about, and it should become a common word for all of us as well as autism and all these other disorders that kids have. Our kids are healthy, our kids are happy, and our kids are great. They just have different needs," O'Brien said.

It's estimated that one to two children per 1,000 are affected by apraxia, and some individuals may be living with apraxia without even realizing it.

All proceeds raised from today's event go toward therapy for children with apraxia.