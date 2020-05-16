BARRIE -- This morning golf courses and marinas opened up to the public for the first time this year after receiving the green light from the Ford government just in time for the long weekend.

These are some of the first businesses to open, as the province slowly starts to re-open.

Today in Midland, golfers at Brooklea Golf and Country Club said they couldn't be happier.

Manager and Course Pro Daryl Cramm said the course is finally ready to welcome golfers back, after missing the two first weeks of the season. And while today was busy for the club, Cramm said they are diligent in following COVID-19 safety measures.

"We've altered the golf course from what most people are used to, to make things as safe as humanly possible," said Cramm.

Some changes implemented that gofers can expect to see are the raised cups on the greens and no-touch flags. Golf carts are also limited to one per person to maintain social distancing, while staff will also be wearing face masks.

Even with changes, Cramm said he is excited for the rest of the season, and the golfers have nothing but positive feedback.

Meanwhile, at Wye Heritage Marina, the energy is very similar, as many are eager to get their boats on the water finally.

Manager Steve Goddard said he's also excited about the boating season, and everyone has been anxiously waiting.

"We've been delayed probably for four or five weeks now, so we're very excited to be home and happy to see everyone coming around."

Many boaters at the marina said because of isolation, its nice to finally get out and enjoy today's nice weather as well.

Along with marinas and golf courses, private parks and campgrounds were also able to open their doors today to prepare for the season and to allow full-time residents access to their lots.