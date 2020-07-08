BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP charged a woman accused of swinging a golf club at cars and people in South Bruce Peninsula.

Police said they received several complaints about the woman who also allegedly threw a bucket of balls at a mini-golf business in Sauble Beach.

They said she then swung the golf club around as she headed for the beach.

The woman was arrested near Lakeshore Boulevard and charged with causing a disturbance, drug-related offences.

The 28-year-old accused was released with a future court date to answer to the charges.

Police did not specify if anyone was injured during the incident.