BARRIE, ONT. -- With summer unofficially over and many people returning to a more routine schedule, GO Transit is expanding service across its routes, including Barrie.

Metrolinx says it is either bringing back or introducing new lines across the province to provide more options to commuters.

"We are starting to increase service across the board, all of our train lines and a good chunk of our bus routes as well," Fannie Sunshine, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, told CTV News earlier this weekend. "It's in anticipation of the increased service demand that will be coming for the Fall for people who are perhaps going back to the office or going back to school."

In Barrie, there will be reinstated southbound trips from Allandale Waterfront GO, as well as new trips departing at 9:08 a.m. and 1:08 p.m.

Going northbound, GO Transit is offering six new and reinstated trip extensions to Allandale Waterfront GO station.

Also, in Bradford, there is one reinstated trip departing at 7:06 a.m.

The changes go into effect on Tuesday.

