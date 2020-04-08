BARRIE -- GO Transit is reducing service even further due to a significant plunge in ridership.

Metrolinx says ridership is down by at least 90 per cent on all its routes since the pandemic.

Service will continue on all GO lines and bus routes, but most trains will cut back throughout the day to every 60 to 90 minutes following the morning commute.

The bus service will also be reduced to align with the train service.

Metrolinx says it will continue to monitor ridership closely and will make changes as necessary.

To check how the service is ensuring physical distancing, and for schedules, click here.