BARRIE, ONT. -- GO Transit and UP Express services will ramp up as Ontario moves into the next stage of its reopening.

Here's a rundown of returning services:

BARRIE AND LAKESHORE LINES

Some weekend and holiday train services return to the Barrie line to allow riders flexibility for weekend trips.

Additionally, Metrolinx debuts a new bike coach pilot for four weekends starting July 10 on select trips.

Metrolinx is returning weekend and holiday GO train service on the Lakeshore East and West lines, reintroducing 30-minute weekend service.

UP EXPRESS SERVICE TO PEARSON INT'L AIRPORT

UP Express trains running on weekdays during the mid-day will return to 30-minute service.

Weekend and holiday services will be available during part of the evening.

Complete information on all GO services and schedules is available on the GO Transit website.

WHAT TO KNOW

Riders, including those fully vaccinated, are still required to wear a face mask.

All transit vehicles and stations are disinfected daily, with extra attention on high-touch surfaces.

Metrolinx upgraded filtration on all trains, buses and in stations.

Metrolinx says more service will return in the coming weeks, with new ideas tailored to the changing needs of transit riders post-pandemic.