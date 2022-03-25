GO buses to replace trains on some Barrie trips

Barrie -

Changes are coming to GO Transit services in Barrie beginning in April.

Buses will replace trains on the final weekday evening northbound and southbound trips on the Barrie line as of April 4.

GO Transit's decision is to accommodate "critical" construction projects.

The 8:53 p.m. northbound train from Union Station will be replaced by bus service, departing from Union Station Bus Terminal 26 minutes earlier, at 8:27 p.m. The bus trip times are different from the train schedules at all stops.

The 8:57 p.m. southbound train from Aurora GO will be replaced by bus service, departing 5 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. The bus trip times are different from the train schedules at all stops.

Replacement buses will not serve Downsview Park GO. Customers travelling to or from Downsview Park GO can instead take the TTC. Plan your trip at Triplinx.ca

The 7:53 p.m. northbound train from Union Station will be extended beyond Aurora GO to serve all stops, arriving at Allandale Waterfront GO at 10:35 p.m.

There will continue to be no trains on the weekend.

"Unfortunately, no weekend trains on Barrie as of yet, just bus service. Ridership is still only at approximately 30 per cent overall of pre-pandemic levels," said Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx spokesperson.

"It is our intention to bring full services back as riders come back. In the meantime, we're gradually bringing back some services and lengthening trains to provide extra capacity. We'll be making more announcements each month."

Further information regarding GO Transit service is found on its website.