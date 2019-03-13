Featured
Go ahead and use your cellphone at the pumps, study says
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Ontario’s safety regulator says it’s safe to pick up your cellphone at the pump, this according to a new report.
The study, commissioned by the Canadian Fuels Association, corrects the long-held assumption that phones pose a fire risk when fueling up your vehicle.
The chance of a cellphone igniting gas vapours is roughly one in 10 billion, making you more likely to be struck by lightning.