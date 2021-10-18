Global run brings in thousands for youth mental health support in Simcoe Muskoka
Support for youth mental health resources got a big boost over the weekend as Simcoe Muskoka participated in a worldwide virtual walk or run.
The area was one of 35 participating in the RBC Race for the Kids. The annual event, which first started in 2009, benefits kids and youth-focused causes.
In Simcoe Muskoka, more than $150,000 was raised over the two-day event, which ran on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Locally, those funds will go towards child and youth emergency mental health services at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), creating a private space for those visiting the hospital for a mental health crisis.
"RBC has been such a tremendous supporter of patient care at RVH over the years, and this is just one more example of its incredible commitment to our community," Janice Skot, RVH president & CEO, said in a news release. "These funds will have a direct impact on the thousands of young people in our region who experience a mental health crisis."
More than 3,300 young people access mental health care at RVH annually.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
UPDATED | Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Photos: Key moments in former U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell's career
From serving as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, earning the medal of freedomtwice and making the case for U.S. invasion of Iraq before the United Nations, CTVNews.ca has collected a selection of images that show the long career of the late Colin Powell.
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Police searching for 1990s sex assault victims of onetime high-level Raelian
A onetime well-known member of the 'Raelian' cult, Bobby 'Lear' Potvin, is facing a charge of sexual assault in a case dating back to the 90s. Montreal police are asking other potential victims to come forward.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
Police searching for owner of WWII medals recovered during break and enter investigation
Waterloo regional police are seeking the public's assistance is identifying the owner of three World War II medals recovered during a break and enter investigation.
Windsor
-
'You are the Judges in this case': Jury trial underway in death of Windsor mom, under pandemic modifications
The jury trial of a man accused in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31, has started in Windsor’s Superior Court.
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.
-
Ford reaffirms $9.8-million investment towards new hospital in Windsor-Essex
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reaffirming the province’s commitment of $9.8 million for a new mega hospital in Windsor-Essex.
London
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
-
'One in five live in poverty': Coalition hopes to reduce poverty in St. Thomas, Ont.
Short on money this month, Andrea Alston took advantage of a free meal program in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
COVID-19 outbreak closes Sudbury Jail as health unit reports 37 new cases
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as Sudbury's health unit reports 37 new cases on Monday.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for picture appearing to break public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo at an event over the weekend, appearing to break public health orders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
Calgary
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
Man charged in downtown Calgary attacks is son of CPS officer
Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
-
Calgary election 2021: unofficial voter turnout of 47,600 as of 2 p.m.
Voting stations opened at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Edmonton
-
Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority
There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.
-
Beers and ballots: Edmonton teen celebrates 18th birthday by voting before Whyte Ave
The municipal election landed on the perfect day for a west Edmonton teen.
Vancouver
-
Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules
Lawyers for British Columbia's largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.
-
'Progressive' workplaces likely to offer 4-day work week in near future, says HR expert
A Vancouver-based human resources expert says forward-thinking workplaces in Canada are likely to jump on the four-day work week bandwagon in the coming years.
-
COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all guests, staff at North Shore mountain resort
A North Shore mountain resort is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include guests and not just staff.