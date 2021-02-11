BARRIE, ONT. -- For four days in February, a global event helps motivate people of all ages to head outside and take in a bit of nature.

The Great Backyard Bird Count needs help from the public to collect important data on the wide variety of birds in the region.

Participants are encouraged to spend at least 15 minutes contributing to a greater understanding of bird populations worldwide.

Georgian Wildlife's Andrew Major says there is no shortage of birds to explore in Simcoe County. "We're very lucky living in Simcoe County. We have a variety of birds." Major lists chickadees, nuthatches, goldfinches, bluejays and cardinals as some examples.

There is a common bird checklist available on Discover Clearview's website. "So it actually kind of prompts you and helps so when you're outside exploring, and finding those birds, you can actually keep track of it," explains Clearview Township's Amanda Murray.

Clearview Township partnered with Georgian BayWildlife to introduce a four-week series to encourage South Georgian Bay residents to get outdoors and become educated on wildlife in their backyard.

High school students who take part in the four-day event can earn volunteer hours.

The Great Backyard Bird Count takes place from Feb. 12 to 15.