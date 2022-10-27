Giving kids dignity through warmth and hope

Warm, clean clothing gives kids respect, and dignity and allows them to hope, to dream.

That's the mantra Phyllis Stanley, founder of the Warm & Cozy Children's Charity, lives by.

With 13 schools and shelter drop-off locations, Stanley and her volunteers have their hands full.

"Our goal is to help every child," said Stanley.

It all began when Stanley's husband noticed a child on a nature walk who had bleeding feet and shoes too small.

The Victoria Harbour couple jumped into gear, visiting a department store to buy bandages, socks and warm boots for the girl.

Fifteen years later, Warm & Cozy has quietly helped hundreds of children each year with snowsuits, warm boots, three hats, three pairs of mittens/gloves, and five pairs of socks.

Additionally, if the teacher or school administrator notices a child is wearing the same clothes or that their clothes are too small or worn, Warm & Cozy fills a duffel bag of clothes and winter wear for the child.

The teacher privately invites the child to accept the gift.

"I put my mind in the mind of that child," Stanley said. "I think, 'If I was that child, I would love that (snowsuit)',"

"Joy comes when people give from their heart and soul."

She said that donations can be made through CanadaHelps.org, which gives tax receipts, adding, "This lifts kids up and gives them dignity. Without the financial support, this wouldn't be happening."



