Give a helping hand by playing a good hand of charity euchre

A good hand will offer a helping hand.

A competitive game of euchre to help out the Glowing Hearts Charity on Jan. 20 is being held at the Last Class at Georgian College Barrie Campus in ‘J’ Building or Student Life Centre.

Bragging rights and novelty prizes will be awarded for the highest score, lowest score, and most lone hands.

The games support local children and youth in low-income households.

Guidelines:

Sign-in from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Play starts at 8 p.m. sharp

Cost is $20 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Cash bar.

Charitable tax receipts issued for donations (does not include the cost of tickets).

Game Play.