BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are looking for two young teens accused of assaulting a girl in a Barrie schoolyard on Monday.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was sitting on a hydro utility box in the yard at Emma King Elementary School on Cundles Road West when two boys approached her.

After a brief interaction, police say one of the boys grabbed the girl by the arms and held her while the other waved a knife around.

They say the teens kicked and assaulted her.

Investigators say the victim managed to run from her assailants to a friend's house for safety. Soon after, they say she made her way home.

The suspects are believed to be around 15-years-old.

The first boy is described as white with freckles. He has a skinny build and straight medium-short blonde hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white boy with a muscular build. He has straight red shoulder-length hair and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.