A 14-year-old girl has been airlifted to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto after being pulled unresponsive from a pool early Thursday morning.

Emergency teams rushed to the house in Clearview Township after receiving a call about a teen in medical distress.

Crews performed CPR and rushed her to a Collingwood hospital before she was airlifted to the Toronto hospital.

There is no word on her condition or what caused her to go into medical distress.

Huronia West OPP is investigating and will provide more updates on Friday.