A 17-year-old Bradford girl is facing assault charges on Monday.

Police arrived at a home in the area of Professor Day Drive and Holland Street West in Bradford after reports a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed.

The teen was taken to hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

The girl faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the teens know each other.

No further information has been released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.