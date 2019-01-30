Featured
Girl, 17, accused of stabbing boy, 16, in Bradford
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 2:07PM EST
A 17-year-old Bradford girl is facing assault charges on Monday.
Police arrived at a home in the area of Professor Day Drive and Holland Street West in Bradford after reports a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed.
The teen was taken to hospital, and is listed in stable condition.
The girl faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police say the teens know each other.
No further information has been released due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.