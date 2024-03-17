Girl, 16, missing in Owen Sound, police search continues

Owen Sound Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Meredith was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Jubilee Bridge in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound.

Police say that on Sunday, with assistance from the Owen Sound Fire Department, a land and water search of the immediate and surrounding area was conducted.

Meredith is described as 5 foot 5 inches, 115 pounds, with a thin build, long brown hair, and glasses, she may also be wearing grey jogging pants or pink rain pants, as well as predominantly white running shoes with some green.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information on Meredith's whereabouts is asked to contact Owen Sound police.