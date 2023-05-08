Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized

A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.

Nottawasaga OPP says the crash happened on Tottenham Road between 5th and 6th Line in Alliston shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old girl died at the scene.

A second person was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries, while the third person was treated and released from a local hospital.

The area was closed for several hours following the crash. It has since reopened.

Police are investigating the cause of the deadly collision and ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.