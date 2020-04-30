BARRIE -- Barrie police say a vehicle drove into a Circle K convenience store along Johnson and Grove Street East early Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 1:30 a.m. and caused significant damage to the exterior of the property.

Police say the driver, a 16-year-old female, took a car without consent.

After the incident occurred, she reportedly left the scene but was later located and charged by police.

No injuries were reported and police say the crash was accidental.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in July.