Girl, 11, airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Uxbridge
Police section off a road in Uxbridge following a serious two-vehicle collison on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 (Durham Regional Police)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 4:08PM EDT
An 11-year-old girl was airlifted with serious injuries after a crash in Uxbridge on Thursday.
The two-vehicle collision happened around 7 p.m. at Lakeridge Road and Regional Highway 47.
Police say the child's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
The other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.