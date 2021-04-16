Advertisement
Gilda's Club of Simcoe Muskoka holds online Star Wars memorabilia auction
Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka holds an online auction for Star Wars memorabilia from April 16 to May 6, 2021 (KC Colby/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Star Wars fans can get their hands on a piece of an impressive collection of memorabilia only available through Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka auction.
Long-time supporters of Gilda's donated more than 1,000 items from a private collection for the online auction.
Many items, including limited editions, are in their original packaging. Over 200 pieces are valued at $250.
The remarkable lot includes a limited edition Scout Trooper with Speeder Bike sculpture that is expected to fetch between $3,000 and $4,500.
The auction is online now and runs until May 4.
All proceeds go towards the club's free support programs for those dealing with cancer and their families.