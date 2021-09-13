Gilda's Club launches new Raw and Reflective calendar

Barrie, Ont. -

Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka launched its 2022 calendar to help support families touched by cancer.

The 'Raw and Reflective' calendar is a significant fundraiser for the club and showcases local models who overcame the disease or are currently undergoing treatments.

Organizer and Connect Hair Studio owner Sharon Smith said they hope to inspire and comfort others through each calendar.

"Take this calendar home, sit down with a glass of wine, put your feet up, digest the stories," she said. "Feel what they're feeling, and maybe, just maybe, it will help somebody going through a similar journey."

All money raised from calendar sales will help support families affected by cancer.

Aaron Lutes, executive director of Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka, said the campaign is about the community coming together, "whether it's buying a calendar, being a model, a photographer or sponsor."

"We all have a role to play in this community in helping people who are fighting cancer to feel like they're going to be ok," Lutes added.

The 2021 calendar raised $21,000.

Complete information on the 'Raw and Reflective' calendar and how to order a copy is available here.