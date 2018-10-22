

CTV Barrie





Officials at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo are breathing a sigh of relief at the return of one of their stolen animals after it had been missing for five months.

Agnes, a baby Gibbon monkey, was reunited with the zoo on Friday after police located the animal at a home in Quebec.

Michel Persi, with the Elmvale Jungle Zoo, said “we are happy to have Agnes home with her family. In the coming weeks, she will be slowly re-introduced to her cousins, Jasmine and Gracie, and reintegrated back into the zoo community.”

Police say thieves cut through a parking lot fence back in May and allegedly stole three animals from the zoo.

A missing lemur was found in a rural area north of Montreal by motorists in June. An 18-inch tortoise named Stanley is still missing.

Two suspects, 21-year-old Alex Pearlmutter and 20-year-old Adrian Frei, were charged with breaking-and-entering and theft.