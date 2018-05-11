

Adam Ward and Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





While a lot of political attention has been on the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, the city has a second riding that the ruling Liberals arguably have more to lose in.

Liberal incumbent Ann Hoggarth has represented the people of Barrie since 2014 when she snuck in a victory in what had been a conservative stronghold in recent years.

With the city now split into two separate ridings, Hoggarth has chosen Barrie-Innisfil as the spot she wants to represent.

"I very loudly voice my opinion. I've never been a shrinking violet," she says.

Hoggarth is taking on political newcomer Andrea Khanjin. She spent Friday calling people in the southern riding, giving her pitch for why voters should choose the Progressive Conservatives.

“Sometimes I think I should go door knocking with a hockey statistics card that says my height, my weight, my marital status and my age," she says.

The 30 year old has had a passion for politics since she was in high school, and hopes her fresh-faced approach earns her votes.

"Age is just a number, and you're never too young to make a difference."

Elementary school librarian Pekka Reinio is running for the NDP in Barrie-Innisfil. Friday was his last day on the job, as he takes a break to really ramp up his campaign.

"I think our message is really resonating. A lot of people are looking at the NDP as a serious contender to win this upcoming election."

He’s hoping to rally progressive voters behind his orange banner, and the NDP's healthcare plan.

Over in the Green Party camp, Deputy Leader Bonnie North is hoping her second run for a seat in the legislature will give her a chance to change the status quo, and bring what she calls a whole new approach to government.

"If they want to see something where we bring compassion and honesty, then vote for the Greens," North says.

Brett Dorion is representing the Libertarian Party, Stacey Surkova is the candidate for the Trillium Party, and Jack Tucker is representing Canadians’ Choice Party.