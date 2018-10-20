

CTV Barrie





More than 750 girls hit the ice for a hockey tournament in Alliston, Ont., to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Fifty-one teams from all over Ontario competed in the sixth annual ‘Get Your Pink On’ hockey tournament. Deb Rowles, President of the Clearview Girls Hockey Association and cancer survivor says it’s important to spread the message about breast cancer to not only to adults but to younger girls as well.

“Breast cancer affects one in seven people,” says Rowles. “We are going to have an education piece later this afternoon here to inform our youngsters (that) it’s not something to be afraid of but it’s certainly something to be aware of and we continue to fight for the cure.”

All money raised from the event will go to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation in Alliston. Event organizers say since the inception of the tournament, they’ve donated more than $20 thousand.