The Canada Day weekend is going to be a scorcher across central and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements as a mass of hot and humid air heads north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The national weather agency says daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid thirties with humidex values into the mid forties.

The agency also says overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low 20s, providing little relief from the heat.

Heat warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

Environment Canada says it's not clear when there will be relief from the heat, and it will likely persist into next week.