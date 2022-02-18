Get moving and support children in Simcoe County

A local challenge is encouraging people to get moving for a good cause.

Organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters North Simcoe (BBBSNS), the Move For Kids’ Sake initiative encourages the community to get active.

Participants set a movement goal to achieve by the end of the three-week challenge.

You can get moving any way you want, including skating, walking, running, bowling or fitness classes.

You can register as a team of six to eight or individually. Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $50 in pledges.

Participant packages will be available at the BBBSNS office Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The challenge begins Feb. 28 and runs until March 18.