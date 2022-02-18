Get moving and support children in Simcoe County
A local challenge is encouraging people to get moving for a good cause.
Organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters North Simcoe (BBBSNS), the Move For Kids’ Sake initiative encourages the community to get active.
Participants set a movement goal to achieve by the end of the three-week challenge.
You can get moving any way you want, including skating, walking, running, bowling or fitness classes.
You can register as a team of six to eight or individually. Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $50 in pledges.
Participant packages will be available at the BBBSNS office Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The challenge begins Feb. 28 and runs until March 18.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
Loosening of restrictive measures could mean 'moderate' bump in hospitalizations: Tam
As the country lifts restrictive measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, Canadians should expect a rise in cases and hospitalizations, according to Canada's chief public health officer.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
'It's been beyond frustrating': B.C. man fighting for compensation after rare vaccine injury
A Langley, B.C., man who suffered a rare condition called VITT after getting his AstraZeneca vaccine is now fighting for compensation.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as yet another storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death Friday, slight drop in hospitalizations
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday and a slight drop in hospitalizations.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Montreal
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Strike, pressure tactics planned in Quebec's community sector next week
There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
Toronto
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Toronto police warn of heavier presence downtown this weekend amid ongoing convoy protests in Ottawa
Toronto police say they are deploying a heavier presence downtown this weekend due to the recent convoy protests across the country, especially in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
-
Call from concerned citizen prompts police search in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police were in the area of West Galt in Cambridge early Friday morning, after a concerned citizen saw a what appeared to be “a male walking with inappropriate clothing for the weather.”
-
Snowplow runs into gas line causing $100K in fire damage in Waterloo
Waterloo firefighters were busy early Friday morning dealing with a fire they say was caused by a snowplow that ran into a natural gas supply line and completely destroyed it.
London
-
Fatal house fire under investigation in Teeswater, Ont.
For the second time this week, there’s been a fatal fire in Midwestern Ontario.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Windsor
-
Two Windsor women charged with murder and aiding suicide in death of 79-year-old
Windsor police have charged two women with first-degree murder and aiding suicide after the death of a 79-year-old woman.
-
''Everything’s on the table': Unifor local 444 and Caesars Windsor launch contract negotiations
Union leaders and Caesars Windsor executives met for conciliation talks Friday, as they look to settle on a new deal before the current one expires in April 2022.
-
No new deaths, 33 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 78 new high risk and 33 hospitalizations on Friday.
Calgary
-
Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March
Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.
-
1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.
-
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
Saskatoon
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Saskatoon police to train Co-op security staff to combat shoplifting
The Saskatoon Police Service is ready to offer training to security staff at one of the city’s largest retailers to help address ongoing shoplifting and safety concerns.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
-
3 charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton man
Four people have been charged in the death of an Edmonton man who was reported missing before his body was found northeast of the capital city.
Vancouver
-
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
-
Up to 50 victims impacted in Facebook Marketplace scams, Vancouver police warn
Dozens of people have fallen victim to local Facebook Marketplace scams, Vancouver police said in a warning to the public Friday.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Vancouver Convention Centre closing next week due to less demand
A massive COVID-19 clinic in downtown Vancouver will close next week as demand for boosters lessens.