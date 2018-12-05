

CTV Barrie





The new mayor of Wasaga Beach, Nina Bifolchi, announced on Wednesday Interim Chief Administrative Officer Gerry Marshall is no longer working for the municipality.

In a media release, Bifolchi writes, “Gerry joined us at the town towards the end of the last term of council when our long-term chief administrator retired. On behalf of all council members and staff, I want to express our appreciation to Gerry for helping us out.”

Staff did not comment on the reason for the departure, citing privacy concerns.

Marshall began the job in August after stepping down as Mayor of Penetanguishene and Warden of Simcoe County.

Wasaga Beach council will meet on Thursday to discuss filling the CAO position.