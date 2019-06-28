Featured
Georgina woman accused of defrauding OMHA of millions of dollars
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 1:58PM EDT
A Georgina woman has been arrested in connection with fraud after funds were allegedly stolen from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.
York Regional Police investigators say the 45-year-old woman was the Director of Finance with the OMHA. Investigators say executives contacted police to report that the organization had been defrauded of one-million-dollars. Police have since discovered she allegedly stole more than $2.4 million from the association.
The woman faces several criminal charges, including breach of trust, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
She is scheduled to appear in court next month.