

CTV Barrie





A Georgina woman has been arrested in connection with fraud after funds were allegedly stolen from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

York Regional Police investigators say the 45-year-old woman was the Director of Finance with the OMHA. Investigators say executives contacted police to report that the organization had been defrauded of one-million-dollars. Police have since discovered she allegedly stole more than $2.4 million from the association.

The woman faces several criminal charges, including breach of trust, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court next month.