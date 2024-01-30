Georgina man was one of eight arrested on charges of carjacking in the GTA

This month, a newly formed and multi-jurisdictional Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) turned its sights on two separate carjackings in Peel and Toronto.

On January 21, four suspects arrived at two residences in Peel region, within hours of each other. They forced entry into the homes and demanded keys to the vehicles at the homes. A BMW X5 and Mercedes Benz G-Wagon were stolen.

The next day, four suspects appeared at an address in Toronto in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, stolen the day before in Brampton.

The suspects confronted the homeowner and demanded keys to his vehicle—the suspects left in the victim’s two Aston Martins and the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

PCJTF investigators followed the stolen Mercedes Benz G-Wagon in Toronto, along with suspects believed to be connected with the home invasion and thefts. When the suspects met up with a Honda CRV, police continued their observation of the Honda, which led to the arrest of the four occupants of that vehicle.

Two Mississauga men aged 41 and 27, as well as a 40-year-old Markham man and a 39-year-old man from Toronto, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police followed the Mercedes to an address near Danny Wheeler Boulevard and Glen Rye Street in the Town of Georgina. Four more suspects were arrested, and a search warrant was executed at the address. The stolen Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and documents associated with another stolen vehicle were seized.

Three men in their twenties from Mississauga and a 37-year-old man from Georgina were charged with property obtained by crime. Additionally, two suspects – including the Georgina man – were arrested on additional charges, including possession of break-and-enter tools and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police executed further search warrants at a storage locker facility in Mississauga, where two additional vehicles stolen from Peel Region were recovered.

As a result of the rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes across the GTA, local police services have combined resources and established the PCJTF to coordinate further law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes. This collaborative approach aims to disrupt the networks responsible for violent and high-risk auto thefts and maximize enforcement efforts against criminal organizations.