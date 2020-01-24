Georgina man facing 27 break and enter charges in York Region
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 12:00PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 24, 2020 12:08PM EST
A York Regional Police badge
BARRIE --
A Georgina man is facing dozens of commercial break and enter charges in York Region.
According to police, the initial investigation began on December 14 at a restaurant on Woodbine Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville, southeast of Newmarket.
Throughout the rest of the month into January, police say they responded to numerous similar break and enters in the region, including Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Newmarket, and Georgina.
As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged 38-year-old James Taylor of Georgina with 27 counts of break and enter.
He is expected to answer to the charges at a Newmarket court today.