BARRIE -- A Georgina man is facing dozens of commercial break and enter charges in York Region.



According to police, the initial investigation began on December 14 at a restaurant on Woodbine Avenue in Whitchurch-Stouffville, southeast of Newmarket.



Throughout the rest of the month into January, police say they responded to numerous similar break and enters in the region, including Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Newmarket, and Georgina.



As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged 38-year-old James Taylor of Georgina with 27 counts of break and enter.



He is expected to answer to the charges at a Newmarket court today.