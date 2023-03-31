Georgina house fire claims a woman's life

A fire in Georgina Township has taken the life of a woman.

York Regional Police arrived at Parkway Avenue near Lake Drive South in Keswick for a house fire call shortly before midnight.

An hour later, the police tweeted that a woman had been transported to hospital in serious condition and that no other casualties had been reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m., police reported that the woman had succumbed to her injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.