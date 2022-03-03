Georgina girl under the age of 10 dies with COVID-19

A Georgina girl under the age of 10 has died with COVID-19.

Patrick Casey, director of corporate communications for York Region, confirmed the news to CTV News on Thursday.

He said the girl died on Sunday but would not provide further detail.

It is unclear whether or not the child had any pre-existing medical conditions at the time of her death.

York Region began limiting details surrounding COVID-19 fatalities to age in decades, sex, date of death and municipalities as of Feb. 23.