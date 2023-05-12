Georgina Fire and Rescue Services receive grant funding to increase public education

Georgina Fire and Rescue Services received grant funding to purchase an education trailer that will provide "the ability to transport materials safely to their presentations and community events," the release said Friday.

"Educating residents on their top fire risks and other life safety risks requires different teaching tools and other useful educational materials. The trailer will provide more space to carry these larger pieces and will make teaching scenarios more realistic," said Georgina Fire Chief Ron Jenkins.

This program would help public education in assisting "participants on a number of topics including fire safety, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and planning an escape," said Tracy MacDonald, President and CEO of Trillium Mutual Insurance Company.