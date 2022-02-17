Georgina declares Significant Weather Event

The Town of Georgina has declared a Significant Weather Event.

The town's declaration suspends the standard timelines required to maintain roads and sidewalks.

The Event, which will come into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, is in anticipation of a nasty mix of weather slated for central Ontario.

"Please drive according to weather conditions and remember to leave room around snowplows," the town wrote in a press release.

Freezing rain and heavy snowfall are expected to hit the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips