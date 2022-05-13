Georgian Legacy prepares for inaugural cruise

The Georgian Legacy prepares to leave the Penetanguishene harbour and cruise around the 30,000 islands of Georgian Bay next week.

The historical ship, formerly known as the Miss Midland and Tobermory Legacy, was renamed in March through a community naming contest.

The boat officially arrived on May 6 and is a popular attraction in Penetanguishene.

The first cruise will take 150 passengers for a nearly three-hour trip on May 21.

From May to October, the Georgian Legacy will provide a Lunch Cruise, Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise, Dinner Cruise, Sunset Cruise and Fall Colours Cruise (September to October).

Cruise tickets and information are available on the Landmark Cruises website or visit the Tourism Information Centre on Main Street in Penetanguishene.