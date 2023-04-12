Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabs

After months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.

Students from Georgian College's culinary management course have spent the last 14 weeks researching and perfecting a new product with locally sourced ingredients.

"They create the product, they do it, and they tweak it, all the while keeping track, knowing that this is a scientific approach to what they are doing in developing of a product that someone somewhere here will want to buy," says Andre Sanche, one of the instructors.

The class teaches the students, many of whom have goals of being professional chefs, a different side of working with food. As part of the capstone assignment, they were responsible for researching and creating the packaging with nutritional value labelling.

Sanche says one of his favourite parts of this program is seeing the development in his students.

"This course is completely different," Sanche says. "It's a completely different angle as far as product development goes and working with product not necessarily to be served on a plate but to be then packaged and sold wholesale to then be sold retail."

One of the student chefs, Ipshie, created a marinade that he calls a 'Barrinade' because it originated in Barrie.

"So we are representing ingredients from Central Ontario in perfect harmony with spices from India," Ipshie says. "So, as you know Canada, everyone around the world knows that Canada is a cultural land of all the people from around the world. Everyone comes in together. They've created this perfect environment for everyone to grow and nourish, basically. That's what I believe, and I think that's what our marinade represents."

The professor says many previous graduates have taken products they made as part of this capstone assignment and sold them to large superstore chains.